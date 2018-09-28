Iran Dismisses Netanyahu's UN Remarks on Secret Nuclear Facility

"The world will laugh at Netanyahu's speech," an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said, commenting on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claims about Iran having a secret nuclear facility.

Iran dismissed Netanyahu's remarks, which he made during his speech at the UN General Assembly Thursday, according to a report by New York Times.

In his speech, the Israeli prime minister claimed that Iran had a secret facility in Tehran, which it used to store large amounts of equipment and material for a secret nuclear weapons program.

© AP Photo / Richard Drew Netanyahu Discloses Second Alleged Iranian Atomic Secret Facility in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi dismissed the claims, according to a report by Reuters. "The world will only laugh loudly at this type of false, meaningless and unnecessary speech," he said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif similarly dismissed Netanyahu's claims, calling them "an arts and crafts show."

"No arts and craft show will ever obfuscate that Israel is only regime in our region with a secret and undeclared nuclear weapons program — including an *actual atomic arsenal*," he wrote on Twitter.

"Time for Israel to fess up and open its illegal nuclear weapons program to international inspectors," he added.