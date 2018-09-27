Jordan Ready to Reopen Border With Syria - Foreign Minister

"In principle, we want to open borders. A technical committee is meeting right now to agree details that will allow us to open borders," Safadi said.
The foreign minister stressed that Amman did not initiate the closure of the border.
When the parties agree on technical details, they will move on to another step, Safadi added.
Jordanian sources told Sputnik earlier this month that the Syria-Jordan technical committee held their first meeting on reopening the border on September 12.
In July, Russian-backed Syrian government forces recaptured the Syrian territory near the Jordanian border in July, including the Nassib border crossing, which used to be one of the busiest checkpoints and main border crossings for Syrian exports to Jordan.
Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict since 2011. Syrian government forces are engaged in ongoing military operations to clear the country of terrorists.
