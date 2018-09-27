Netanyahu Discloses Second Alleged Iranian Atomic Secret Facility in Tehran

Prime Minister Netanyahu made new claims about Iran's alleged nuclear program during his speech to the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

The Israeli prime minister claimed Iran's secret warehouse has materials and equipment related to atomic weapons program.

"Just last month, they removed 15 kilograms of radioactive materials," Netanyahu said, adding that this material has been spread around Tehran, endangering the city's residents. "They took this material and spread it around Tehran."

According to the prime minister, this second site could have contained as much as 300 tons of nuclear-related materials.

"Why did Iran keep a secret atomic archive, and a secret atomic warehouse?" Netanyahu asked.

The Israeli leader said the reason Iran has not disclosed and dismantled these sites because it has not abandoned its nuclear weapons ambitions.

"What Iran hides, Israel will find," Netanyahu boasted, urging the IAEA to inspect this alleged secret warehouse and other facilities uncovered by Israel. "Once and for all, tell the world the truth about Iran," he urged.

"Israel will do whatever it must do to defend against Iran's aggression," Netanyahu said, noting that Israel would act against Iran in Syria, Lebanon and even Iraq, "wherever" is needed "to defend our state and our people."

Netanyahu accused the Iran nuclear deal's supporters of being naive about Iran's intentions and the implications of sanctions relief, suggesting Iran has used its weapons "to fuel its vast war machine" instead of improving the lives of ordinary Iranians.

The Israeli leader claimed that Europe and others were "appeasing Iran" by helping it to bypass sanctions, and accused them of having "learned nothing from history," including 20th century European history.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW