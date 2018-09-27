Pakistani Model Told SM Bullies to Back Off in Video Before Alleged Suicide

A proclaimed rising star in the country’s fashion industry, Anam Tanoli, whose body was recently found hanging from a ceiling, had reportedly suffered from mental stress and had an appointment with a therapist scheduled for the same day, according to her relatives. However, the police are investigating if there had been a foul play criminal trace.

A video with a harsh address to internet haters, recorded by 26-year-old Pakistani model Anam Tanoli has gone viral after the young woman was found dead in Lahore. In her clip, Tanoli, wearing a T-shirt with words “Back off bullies,” describes bullies as miserable inside.

“It's just a coward's way out, and it's a pathetic way out, quite frankly. Don't let it affect you, don't let it bring you down. … They're not worth it, they're not worth your misery,” she said in the clip.

The designer and model was found hanging from a ceiling in her residence just 2 months after she had returned from Italy, according to the local outlet Pakistan Today. Her death is reported to be a suicide. The initial medical report stated that she died of asphyxiation, revealing there had been no signs of torture.

As the Indian outlet The Economic Times reported, her husband, Navid Ahmad, who was detained by the police, claimed that she took her life because of depression and even had an appointment with a therapist on the day of her death. This echoes her mother’s statement, cited by broadcaster GEO TV, that Tanoli was "under mental stress."

"When I asked her to get ready to see the doctor she locked herself in her room and hanged herself with her dupatta (scarf)," Ahmad said, cited by The Economic Times, stating he broke open the door, found her and took her to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The police is now carrying out an investigation to find out if it was a suicide, or if the woman was murdered. The federal minister for information and broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad, has directed the local police to submit their report, noting that law enforcement should take into account all aspects of the incident during their probe.