Shock as Iranian Baby Miraculously 'Resurrects' in Morgue

Although the unexpected discovery took the grief-stricken parents aback, they could hardly find words of gratitude just a short while later.

In the city of Orumiyeh, in western Iran, hospital doctors, having examined a six-month-old baby, stated he showed no signs of life, pronounced him dead and directed the body to a morgue.

However, during a ritual washing before the body was to be shrouded and buried, the parents were stunned to discover that their child was in fact alive. According to the head of the city’s burial service, Amir Abbas Abedini, the family was literally overwhelmed by what had happened. “They were shaken and grateful for the miracle,” he summed up.

