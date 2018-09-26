US Pulling Out Some of Its Missile Systems From Middle East - Reports

The military is now focused to a greater extent towards tensions with China and Russia, a Wall Street Journal report has it, citing senior military officials.

The United States is pulling some of its anti-aircraft and missile batteries out of the Middle East, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing US senior military officials. The removal will reportedly be conducted next month.

As many as four Patriot missile systems will be pulled out of Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain, the edition stated, adding that the step essentially marks a shift of attention away from long-lasting military confrontation in the Middle East and Afghanistan, towards tensions with China and Russia.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW