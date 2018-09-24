Tehran Says Attack on Military Parade is Part of Economic War With US - Reports

The minister noted, speaking at the funeral procession for the victims of the attack, that Washington and its regional allies had used local extremist groups to pursue US aims, the IRNA news agency reported.
On Saturday, at least 25 people were killed and 60 others injured in a terror attack targeting a military parade in the city of Ahvaz. Saudi-backed Ahwazieh secessionist movement has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.
The first set of economic restrictions, which include a ban on purchasing the US currency, trading in gold and other precious metals, buying aluminum and steel for industrial purposes, and performing activities related to Iran’s sovereign debt, took effect on August 7. The second portion, including sanctions on Iran's energy sector and foreign transactions, will come into force in November.
