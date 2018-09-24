Register
    A female protester hurls a stone while others burn tires near the fence of the Gaza Strip border with Israel, during a protest east of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Violence erupted at the Gaza border Friday after the territory's militant Islamic Hamas rulers and Israel appeared to be honoring a cease-fire that ended two days of intense violence amid efforts by neighboring Egypt to negotiate between the two sides

    Israeli Army Kills 1 Palestinian, Injures 20 in New Clashes - Gaza Ministry

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least one Palestinian was killed and another 20 were injured in clashes with the Israeli army in the east of the Gaza Strip, spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry Ashraf Qedra said Sunday.

    "One Palestinian was killed, and 20 injured in the east of the Gaza Strip," Qedra wrote on Twitter.

    Construction on a new barrier along the sea in Gaza
    © Photo : ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTRY
    Palestine Allocates $3Mln Kuwaiti Grant to Develop Gaza Strip Infrastructure – Reports
    Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting since late March, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return. The recent disturbances on the Israeli-Gaza border have been caused by continued shelling and the launch of arson balloons by Hamas militants into Israeli territories.

    The clashes have already left over 170 Palestinians dead and some 18,000 others injured.

    Earlier this week, spokesman for the Gaza Health Ministry Ashraf Kidra reported that an Israeli airstrike in the southern part of the Gaza Strip has claimed the lives of two Palestinians.

