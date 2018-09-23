Erdogan: Russia, Turkey to Decide on Radical Groups to Leave Idlib Zone

"During negotiations on Idlib in Sochi we decided to establish a demilitarized zone between the territories controlled by the opposition and regime. The opposition will remain on the territories which it occupies. We will ensure that radical groups, designated by [Turkey] together with Russia, will not be able to operate in the region," Erdogan wrote in his article for Russia's Kommersant newspaper.
"Unfortunately, we see that the extraordinary support that has recently been provided, especially by the United States to the YPG and the PYD forces, continues. Such steps, which damage the balance in the region and the peace between its peoples, must be stopped," Erdogan wrote in an op-ed piece for the Kommersant newspaper, dedicated to the agreement between Russia and Turkey on Syria's Idlib.
Erdogan once again stated that Turkey attached great importance to the liberation of areas controlled by the PYD and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). He also expressed hope that Russia would support Turkey in the fight against the PYD and the SDF, which are recognized as terrorist groups by Ankara, but not by Moscow.
"We also hope for Russia's support in the struggle of Turkey with such terrorist organizations as the Kurdistan Workers' Party, the PYD and the SDF, and I think our neighboring countries should have a common view of the circumstances threatening each other's security," Erdogan said.
