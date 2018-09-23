WATCH Syrian Army Cut Off Terrorists' Last Water Supplies

Syrian government troops are on course to mopping up the last of the entrenched Daesh militants in Al-Suwayda Governorate, as they have encircled the northwestern Idlib Governorate, the last remaining stronghold of militant and terror groups in the country.

The terrorists are holed up on extinct volcanos in the Tulul al-Safa area in southwestern Syria, and have been effectively cut off from their supplies of water as Syrian government forces continue their advance on the eastern part of Al-Suwayda Desert, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier, the army severed Daesh* terrorists supply lines, killing snipers guarding approaches to their hideouts and bombing out their main food and ammunition depots.

Just as President Assad’s forces tighten the noose around the besieged jihadists, the terrorists have lost access to the last remaining source of drinking water following days of intense fighting for water reservoirs near Qabar Sheikh Hussein, which are currently under the government forces’ control.

Meanwhile, rocky terrain and frozen lava prevent tanks and artillery from approaching the terrorists' positions.

The Syrian Air Force is conducting a series of massive airstrikes clearing the way for the advancing infantry on the ground.

READ MORE: Missiles Fired on Syrian Army Infrastructure in Latakia — Syrian TV (VIDEOS)

Last month, the Russian General Staff reported that the Syrian government had successfully restored its control over the southern provinces of Al-Suwayda, Daara and Quneitra. International focus has since shifted from south Syria to Idlib province in the country's north.

Idlib is now the last major stronghold for anti-government forces, which is dominated by a motley collection of jihadist militants, including units from the Nusra Front*.

* terrorist groups banned in Russia