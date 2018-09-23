Israeli Forces Detain 18 Palestinians on Terrorism Suspicion - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and security agencies have detained 18 Palestinians on suspicion of terrorist activities against civilians and the military, The Jerusalem Post reported on Sunday.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the arrests were carried out on Saturday night, with the IDF, the Israel Security Agency (ISA) and police taking part in the operation.

The report comes a day after the IDF said that militants had thrown a homemade pipe bomb at the Israeli settlement of Beit El in the West Bank on Friday night, with no injuries reported.

Following the incident, the IDF said that it had arrested several suspects, according to the newspaper.

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians have been mounting since late March, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return. The border clashes are exacerbated by Israel's excessive use of force, the launch of arson balloons by Palestinians into Israeli territories, and regular shelling from both sides.