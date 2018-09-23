Israeli Forces Detain 18 Palestinians on Terrorism Suspicion - Reports

According to The Jerusalem Post, the arrests were carried out on Saturday night, with the IDF, the Israel Security Agency (ISA) and police taking part in the operation.
Following the incident, the IDF said that it had arrested several suspects, according to the newspaper.
Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians have been mounting since late March, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return. The border clashes are exacerbated by Israel's excessive use of force, the launch of arson balloons by Palestinians into Israeli territories, and regular shelling from both sides.
