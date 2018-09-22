US Forces in Syria Help Evacuate Daesh Terrorists From Deir Ez-Zor – Reports

The US-led coalition in Syria has recently helped evacuate several Daesh leaders from Deir ez-Zor, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported, citing local sources.
According to SANA, the coalition forces performed “an air landing operation” on the outskirts of al-Marashida in order to airlift terrorist leaders to an unknown destination.
Earlier in July, a US-led coalition warplane attacked two settlements in Deir ez-Zor, killing over 30 civilians and injuring dozens, while another sortie by coalition aircraft hit a group of civilians fleeing the town of al-Sousa located in the southeastern part of the province.
In June, the US-led coalition reportedly hit the positions of the Syrian Armed Forces in the Al Bukamal area of Deir ez-Zor, killing several Syrian servicemen and injuring others.
The United States and a number of its allies launched their campaign against Daesh in Syria in 2014, which has been operating in the country without any permission from Damascus.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
