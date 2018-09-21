Trump May Consider Meeting Iran President at UN If Rouhani Asks, Haley Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump, who will chair a UN Security Council meeting next week on Iran and other nations with weapons of mass destruction (WMD), would consider accepting an Iranian invitation for a bilateral meeting with President Hassan Rouhani, US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley said in a briefing on Thursday.

"Certainly, if Rouhani requested a meeting, that would be for the president to decide whether he wants to do that," Haley told reporters.

Haley explained that the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, which was originally intended to focus on Iran's involvement in a number of global hot spots, has since been broadened to focus on multiple WMD nations such as Iran, North Korea and Syria.

Trump will host the UN Security Council on Wednesday, during a week of meetings marking 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly. The session begins on Tuesday and runs for nine days.

Previously, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that there was no point in a meeting between Hassan Rouhani and Donald Trump after the latter’s decision to leave the nuclear deal with Iran, noting that it would depend on Trump whether Tehran would be ready to sign the new deal with the United States.