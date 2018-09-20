Turkey Fines Google $15Mln Over Breaches of Competition Law

ANKARA (Sputnik) – The Turkish Antimonopoly Committee decided to make Google pay a 93-million-lira fine (some $15 million) over breaches of competition legislation in the sphere of software for mobile phones, the committee said on Thursday in a statement.

"It was decided to fine the companies of Google, Google International and Google Reklamcilik that will have to pay 93 million Turkish liras over the violation of the legislation on competition in the sphere of sales of software for mobile phones. These companies must remove the violations within six months and restore the effective competition on the market," the statement said.

In July, the European Commission also decided to fine Google for 4.34 billion euro ($5.04 billion) over "illegal restrictions on the use of Android."

