Turkey Fines Google $15Mln Over Breaches of Competition Law

"It was decided to fine the companies of Google, Google International and Google Reklamcilik that will have to pay 93 million Turkish liras over the violation of the legislation on competition in the sphere of sales of software for mobile phones. These companies must remove the violations within six months and restore the effective competition on the market," the statement said.
According to the European Commission, the company has broken EU antitrust rules by systematically ensuring prominent placement for Google Shopping and demoting the rival comparison shopping services in its search results.
