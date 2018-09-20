Register
13:59 GMT +320 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An exchange office worker counts Turkish lira banknotes in Istanbul on June 8, 2015

    OECD Revises Turkey's Real GDP Growth Forecast After US Tariffs - Report

    © AFP 2018 / OZAN KOSE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 20

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has revised downwards it forecast for Turkey's real GDP growth in 2019 from 5 percent to 0.5 percent amid the recent pressures on the Turkish lira, the organization's interim economic outlook, released on Thursday, said.

    Turkey's growth prospects in 2018 have also weakened – from 5.1 to 3.2 percent, according to the document.

    READ MORE: Erdogan Blames US for 'Heinous Economic Attack' on Turkey

    The OECD also noted that the exchange rate of Turkish lira (vis-a-vis US dollar) had decreased by 41 percent.

    According to the outlook, the slowdown in trade growth and the widespread political uncertainty are destabilizing factors for the global economy.

    "Trade growth has stalled, restrictions are having marked sectoral effects and the level of uncertainty on trade stances remains high. It is urgent for countries to end the slide towards further protectionism, reinforce the global rules‑based international trade system and boost international dialogue, which will provide business with the confidence to invest… With tighter financial conditions creating stress on a number of emerging economies, especially Turkey and Argentina, a strong and stable policy framework will be key to avoid further turbulence," OECD Chief Economist Laurence Boone said.

    The OECD believes that the global economy will increase by 3.7 percent in both 2018 and 2019, which is lower that the evaluations from the previous forecasts.

    Global trade has been in turmoil with a rise of protectionism, currency instability in a number of countries, commodity price fluctuations as well as so-called trade wars involving mainly the United States and sanctions used as a geopolitical tool.

    A U.S. dollar banknote is seen on top of Turkish lira banknotes in this picture illustration in Istanbul, Turkey August 14, 2018
    © REUTERS / Murad Sezer/Illustration
    Turkish Finance Minister Downplays Economic Risks Amid Ongoing US Spat
    Earlier, Turkey's national currency lost almost 20 percent of its value, after US President Donald Trump authorized a 20 and 50 percent tariff hike on imported Turkish aluminum and steel, respectively.

    Turkey retaliated with some $533 million of tariffs on US imports — including cars, tobacco and alcoholic drinks — and threatened to boycott US electronic goods, above all iPhones.

    Related:

    Turkey Faces Threat of Economic Crisis While Germany Weighs Options - Economist
    Erdogan Urged Turks to 'Combat Attacks on Economy' Amid Row With US
    Erdogan: Attack on Turkish Economy is No Different From Attack on Flag
    Tags:
    GDP, economy, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Murmansk Region: Captivating Sights of Russia's Northern Reaches
    Murmansk Region: Captivating Sights of Russia's Northern Reaches
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse