Satellite Operator Says Released Photos of Israeli Airstrikes in Syrian Latakia

"The ammunition warehouse [stricken] two day ago in #Latakia, #Syria, is completely destroyed," the company wrote in the caption to the pictures, published on Twitter late on Wednesday.
Preliminary #BDA — the ammunition warehouse striked two day ago in #Latakia, #Syria, is completely destroyed. pic.twitter.com/Wg5MRgiOFR— imagesatintl (@imagesatint) September 19, 2018
The Russian Hmeymim airbase lost contact with the Il-20 military aircraft late on Monday during the attack of four Israeli F-16 aircraft on Syrian targets in Latakia. All 15 personnel on board the plane were killed in the crash.
The Israeli military maintained it had targeted a facility where equipment to be transferred to the Lebanese Hezbollah movement on behalf of Iran had been stored. Moreover, Israel put the blame for the Russian plane crash on the Syrian army, saying it had fired indiscriminately and did not ensure that no Russian aircraft had been in the air.
On Thursday, an Israeli military delegation led by Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin will travel to Moscow to release information about the Il-20 crash.
