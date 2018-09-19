Israeli Delegation to Travel to Moscow to Share Information on Il-20 Plane Crash

The Israeli military delegation led by Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin will travel to Moscow on September 20 with information about the crash of a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft off the Syrian coast that killed 15 military personnel, the IDF press service said Wednesday.

"The Air Force Commander and accompanying officials will present a picture of what happened in all its aspects, including… the main conclusions of the investigation conducted by the Israeli Defense Forces," the press service said in a statement.

The Russian Hmeymim airbase had lost contact with the Russian Il-20 military aircraft late on Monday during the attack of four Israeli F-16 aircraft on Syrian targets in the province of Latakia. The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that the Israeli military deliberately created a dangerous situation by using the Russian aircraft as a shield against Syrian air defense systems.