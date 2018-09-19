Patriotic Union of Kurdistan Nominates Salih for Iraqi Presidency

"The decision was made by a majority of votes at the PUK leadership session in the city of Sulaymaniyah," Bira said.
The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan has already nominated Salih for the presidency four years ago but the office was taken by Fuad Masum.
The Kurdistan Democratic Party (PDK), which is the biggest party of Iraqi Kurdistan, has not commented on Salih’s nomination yet.
