Palestine Allocates $3Mln to Develop Gaza Strip Infrastructure – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Palestinian Ministry of Public Works and Housing has allocated a Kuwaiti grant worth $3 million to rehabilitate and develop infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, Maan reported Wednesday citing Housing Minister Mufid Hasayneh.

On behalf of the Palestinian president and prime minister, Hasayneh expressed gratitude to the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti Government and Kuwait Fund for Development for their support for the Palestinian people, according to the Maan news agency.

The move comes after the US administration stopped all funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in August after a careful review found the organization to be unsustainable. The UNRWA denied this and promised to look for new donors.

The recent spike of violence on the Israeli-Gaza border has been created by continuous shelling and the release of torching balloons reportedly by Hamas militants into Israel. The tensions in the Gaza Strip have escalated since late March when Palestinians launched weekly protest rallies at the border.