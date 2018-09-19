Situation in Afghanistan Heats Up Daily Because of US Presence - Lawmaker

Kabul refused to participate in the Moscow meeting on Afghanistan under US pressure; Washington was not interested in ending the conflict, chairman of the defense and security commission of the National Assembly Shabaz Naseri told Sputnik.

The recent aggravation of the situation in Afghanistan is connected with the interference of the United States in the internal affairs of the country, as well as with Washington's desire to benefit from a protracted conflict, Shabaz Khan Naseri said.

He noted with regret that the current government and the president of Afghanistan "cannot pursue an independent policy," and all high-level decisions "are taken for them by the US, which negatively affects the security situation."

Russia has a great influence in Asia and may have a significant impact on the security in Afghanistan but this process should take place without the participation of the United States and NATO member states, Shabaz Naseri said.

"Russia as a strong and great power that has great influence in our region, if it wants, may greatly change the security situation in Afghanistan but this should happen without the participation of the United States and NATO," Nasseri said.

He noted that Washington and its allies were pursuing "their own goals" in Afghanistan while the country did not benefit from their presence.

The situation in Afghanistan has lately been exacerbated. Practically every day in different parts of the country, there are armed clashes involving the police, military personnel, Afghan national security forces and civilians. The last major attack by the Taliban was committed on Monday; at least 15 policemen were killed.