Register
20:10 GMT +318 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Russian Air Force Ilyushin Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft.

    Most Recent Cases of Plane and Helicopter Losses in Syria

    © Photo : Wikipedia/Kirill Naumenko
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A Russian electronic reconnaissance plane that disappeared from radar screens late Monday night was mistakenly shot down by Syrian air defenses responding to Israeli strikes in Latakia province, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

    The Ilyushin-20 turboprop aircraft with 14 servicemen on board was hit by a surface-to-air missile when it was over the Mediterranean Sea, some 35 kilometers from the Syrian coast, on its way back to the Hmeymim airbase.

    According to Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, the plane was brought down by Syria’s S-200 air defense system after four Israeli F-16 fighters launched airstrikes in Latakia using the Russian plane as a cover, putting it in the path of danger.

    “By using the Russian plane as a cover the Israeli air pilots made it vulnerable to Syrian air defense fire. As a result, the Ilyushin-20, its reflective surface being far greater than that of F-16, was downed by a missile launched with the S-200 system,” Konashenkov said.

    Sputnik recalls recent incidents of Russian and Syrian planes and helicopters shot down in Syrian airspace.

    February 2018. Su-25

    An Su-25 ground attack jet was brought down in Syria’s northern Idlib province, killing the pilot, in a rare case of Russian military aircraft lost in combat operations in Syria.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the official ceremony for Israel's Memorial Day for fallen soldiers, at the National Memorial Hall for Israel's Fallen, in Mt. Herzl Military Cemetery, Jerusalem, Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
    © AP Photo/ DEBBIE HILL
    Netanyahu: Israel Ready to Assist Russia in Il-20 Incident Probe
    The Su-25 jet was downed in a de-escalation zone in a suspected MANPAD attack. It was not immediately clear which militant group was really responsible for the attack, or how it had obtained the advanced air-defense weapon.

    August 2016. Mi-8 Helicopter

    An Mi-8 military transport helicopter was downed on August 1, 2016 while on a mission to deliver humanitarian supplies to the northern Syrian city of Aleppo.

    The rotorcraft was shot down by ground fire over territory controlled by Al-Nusra terrorists, killing three crew members and two officers of the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria.

    July 2016. Mi-25 Attack Chopper

    On July 8, 2016, a Russian-made Syrian Mi-25 attack helicopter, piloted by a Russian crew, was shot down while striking advancing Daesh terrorists near the city of Palmyra. The Mi-25 was hit by a missile and crashed to the ground killing the pilot and the co-pilot.

    November 2015. Su-24 Bomber

    On November 24, a Russian Su-24M bomber, performing a combat sortie over Syrian territory near the border with Turkey, was shot down by a Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter.

    The pilots managed to eject, but one of them was killed on the ground by local militants. The second pilot was rescued.

    November 2015. Mi-8 Helicopter

    An Mi-8 helicopter, one of two searching for the pilots of the downed Su-24M, was fired at from the ground, and crash landed close to militant positions.

    IL-20
    © Photo: arms-expo.ru
    Il-20 Accidentally Downed by Syria: Putin Calls Incident Tragic Chain of Events
    A Russian marine was killed in the attack, while the rest of the crew and servicemen on board were safely evacuated to the Hmeymim airbase. The aircraft was subsequently destroyed.

    Russia has lost 11 aircraft, including three Su-24 attack jets, one Su-33 and one MiG-29 fighter jet, as well as five helicopters during its campaign in Syria.

    Five of the aircraft were not engaged in combat, but crashed because of technical faults.

    Il-20

    The Il-20, developed by the Ilyushin aircraft design bureau, is a four-engine turboprop electronic reconnaissance plane, which is also used by the Russian Air Force as a flying command post.

    The Il-20 is referred to as Coot-A in NATO code.

    It is intended for comprehensive reconnaissance of border areas without actually crossing the border. The Il-20 features a variety of cameras installed in its nose section and lateral view radar set up under the fuselage to ensure maximum observation.

    READ MORE: Downed Il-20 Was on Recon Mission Over Idlib De-Escalation Zone — Russian MoD

    The Il-20 also features the radio-technical reconnaissance station Kvadrat-2 and a VHF band radio interception array.

    The Il-20 has a maximum speed of 675 km/h (420 miles an hour), maximum altitude of 10 km (6.2 miles) and a range of 6,200 km (3,850 miles).

    It has a crew of 13.

    Related:

    Il-20 Accidentally Downed by Syria: Putin Calls Incident Tragic Chain of Events
    Netanyahu: Israel Ready to Assist Russia in Il-20 Incident Probe
    Tags:
    Russian plane, loss, friendly fire, F-16, Il-20, Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse