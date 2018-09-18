WATCH Bus Burst Into Flames After Deadly Collision With Oil Tanker in Iran

A bus full of passengers was heading from Iran's capital, Tehran, to the city of Kerman when it collided with a fuel tanker on a road linking the town of Kashan and Natanz.

At least 21 people have died and some 20 injured as a result of a bus collision with a fuel tanker in Iran, local media reported. The bus tipped over and exploded, with eyewitnesses claiming that diesel was leaking out of the tanker.

"The flames started at the front of the bus as diesel from the tanker poured in," an unnamed survivor told state TV, adding that he managed to escape through a bus window.

#NEWS from Iran, sadly 18 fellow Iranians have died in a heavy collide between a Tehran-Kerman bus and a tanker @cnnireport The scene is painful but more disturbing is lack of action by government to save lives. A similar crash happened months earlier https://t.co/Jao6Ye5LnJ pic.twitter.com/NiqoewRSP7 — Iran News Wire (@IranNW) 18 сентября 2018 г.

IRNA reported that emergency medical personnel, the Red Crescent, firefighters and police quickly arrived at the scene and helped transfer the victims to hospitals located nearby.