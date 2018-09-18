Turkey Could Deploy Additional Troops to Idlib Under Deal With Russia - Ankara

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed on September 17 to create a demilitarized zone along the contact line between the armed opposition and government troops in Idlib by October 15.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has spoken in favor of deploying additional troops to the Syrian city of Idlib.

"We will have 12 observation points in Idlib. However, we need to send additional troops there," the minister said at a press conference in Ankara broadcasted by the NTV television channel.

Before the talks, on September 14, Ankara reportedly sent reinforcement troops to Idlib province, increasing its presence in the country.

Idlib is the last remaining stronghold of anti-government insurgents and al-Qaeda-linked terror groups in Syria.