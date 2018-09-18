Turkey Could Deploy Additional Troops to Idlib Under Deal With Russia - Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has spoken in favor of deploying additional troops to the Syrian city of Idlib.
"We will have 12 observation points in Idlib. However, we need to send additional troops there," the minister said at a press conference in Ankara broadcasted by the NTV television channel.
"Terrorist groups will leave, heavy weapons will be withdrawn, civilians and moderate opposition with a small number of light weapons will remain. Turkey and Russia will jointly control this process. We will need to deploy additional military troops to Idlib," Cavusoglu told reporters.
Before the talks, on September 14, Ankara reportedly sent reinforcement troops to Idlib province, increasing its presence in the country.
Idlib is the last remaining stronghold of anti-government insurgents and al-Qaeda-linked terror groups in Syria.
