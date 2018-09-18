Russia-Turkey Agreement Helped Prevent War in Syrian Idlib, Iranian FM Says

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a meeting in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi, which lasted almost 4.5 hours. They have agreed to create a demilitarized zone along the contact line between the armed opposition and government troops in Idlib by October 15.
The city of Idlib is the last remaining stronghold of anti-government insurgents and al-Qaeda-linked terror groups in Syria.
Meanwhile, US State Department spokesperson said that the United States is encouraged by Russia's and Turkey's efforts to avoid violence in the Syrian province of Idlib.
