Saudi-Led Coalition Announces Large-Scale Offensive on Hodeidah Port in Yemen

"The attack of troops on the side of President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi with the support of the military Arab coalition on Al Hodeidah began from several directions," Taniji said, as quoted the WAM news agency.
In turn, the Al Masirah broadcaster, which is controlled by the insurgents, reported that the Arab coalition had inflicted a strike on the building of the naval faculty in Al Hodeidah.
Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by president Hadi and the Houthi rebels for several years. The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf nations has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.
The situation in the war-torn country has deteriorated sharply since June, when the Saudi-led coalition launched an offensive to seize Al Hodeidah, a key port city for humanitarian aid, from the Houthis.
