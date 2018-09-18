Saudi-led Coalition Strikes Navy School in Yemen's Hodeidah - Reports

Houthis' TV channel Al Masirah, said that the Saudi-led Coalition had made a strike on a navy school in Hodeidah, Yemen. There were no immediate reports on the scale of destruction or the number of victims.
The Yemeni government forces, backed by the Saudi-led coalition, launched an offensive to seize the port city of Hodeidah from the Shia Houthi rebels on June 13. The operation still continues despite the UN warnings of a possible humanitarian disaster.
