Saudi-led Coalition Strikes Navy School in Yemen's Hodeidah - Reports

Local media reported that the Saudi-led Coalition has struck a navy school in Yemen's city of Hodeidah.

Houthis' TV channel Al Masirah, said that the Saudi-led Coalition had made a strike on a navy school in Hodeidah, Yemen. There were no immediate reports on the scale of destruction or the number of victims.

© REUTERS / Abduljabbar Zeyad Cholera Outbreak in Yemen Claims At Least 9 - Health Ministry

Previously, Al Masirah reported that the Arab coalition carried out an airstrike on a hospital in the city, killing 42 people. A spokesperson for the Houthi Healthcare Ministry said that the airstrike targeted ambulance cars.

The Yemeni government forces, backed by the Saudi-led coalition, launched an offensive to seize the port city of Hodeidah from the Shia Houthi rebels on June 13. The operation still continues despite the UN warnings of a possible humanitarian disaster.