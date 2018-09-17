About 180 Iranian Companies to Engage in Syria Post-War Reconstruction - Reports

According to Al-Watan newspaper, the Iranian delegation voiced this intention during their meeting with Syrian Public Works and Housing Minister Mohammad Walid Ghazal in the Syrian capital of Damascus.
Ghazal responded by offering to the Iranian delegation to create a joint production that will be supervised by the Syrian Public Works and Housing Ministry. The sides are set to focus on restoring homes, medical centers, power plants and dams.
The Syrian government is currently focused on rebuilding the country and creating favorable conditions for refugee repatriation, namely by ensuring the provision of educational and medical services and repairing the destroyed infrastructure.
