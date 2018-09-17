About 180 Iranian Companies to Engage in Syria Post-War Reconstruction - Reports

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Around 180 Iranian companies are going to establish plants for the production of building materials in Syria in order to engage in the country's restoration following years of a devastating civil war, Al-Watan newspaper reported, citing Mohammad Seif, the Syrian deputy minister of public works and housing.

According to Al-Watan newspaper, the Iranian delegation voiced this intention during their meeting with Syrian Public Works and Housing Minister Mohammad Walid Ghazal in the Syrian capital of Damascus.

Ghazal responded by offering to the Iranian delegation to create a joint production that will be supervised by the Syrian Public Works and Housing Ministry. The sides are set to focus on restoring homes, medical centers, power plants and dams.

The Syrian housing minister also said he believed that the plants should be located in industrial towns across the country. Precise locations will be announced after Iran puts forward its requirements concerning the necessary infrastructure

The Syrian government is currently focused on rebuilding the country and creating favorable conditions for refugee repatriation, namely by ensuring the provision of educational and medical services and repairing the destroyed infrastructure.