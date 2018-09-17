Syrian Town of Maran Accommodates Refugees From Other Country's Provinces

ALEPPO (Syria) (Sputnik) - The administration of the town of Maran in Syria's Aleppo province has provided refugees from other provinces with shelter and started to assist local farmers in restoring the region's agriculture.

During the war years about 6 million people fled the province of Aleppo. The refugees and internally displaced people have recently begun to return to the region, with nearly 1 million Syrians having already returned to their homes in the province.

© AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin Russia Registers Ceasefire Violations in Syrian Latakia, Hama Provinces, Aleppo

Muhammad Khalaf, the head of Maran's administration, indicated that the town was also accommodating refugees from other regions.

"Our first priority is to help people. We will be happy if residents return to the village. But we also accommodate those who need a temporary shelter. Let people stay and work for the benefit of their native land," Khalaf said.

According to local residents, the town's authorities have provided new homes to those whose households had been destroyed during war and helped them to return to their agricultural activities.

READ MORE: First Post-War Art Festival Kicks Off in Syrian Province of Latakia

The Syrian government forces have recently regained control over vast territories once controlled by terrorists. The authorities are currently engaged in rebuilding Syria and creating conditions for peaceful life in the country.