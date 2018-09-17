'Our Red Lines as Sharp as Ever': Israeli PM Says 'Enemies' Weaponization Futile

The statement comes a day after a Syrian military source told Sputnik that the Arab republic’s air defenses had repelled Israel's missile attack targeting the area close to Damascus International Airport.
Shortly after the report, a spokeswoman for the Israeli army declined the Sputnik request for comments, which is the country’s established practice.
Israel, Tehran’s long-time regional opponent, has repeatedly expressed strong security concerns over Iranian military presence next to its borders in Syria. The country has also carried out a number of strikes on what it called Iranian targets on the territory of Syria.
Iran has, however, repeatedly said that its presence in Syria as part of counterterrorism assistance was coordinated with Damascus and does not have to be agreed with Israel.
