Houthi Head Chooses Uncle as His Successor to Avoid Power Struggle – Reports

DOHA (Sputnik) - Houthi leader Abdel Abdul Malik al-Houthi has chosen his uncle Abdel Karim al-Houthi as his successor in the event he gets killed, Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources in Sanaa.

According to Asharq Al-Awsat, the death of the president of the Houthi-led Supreme Political Council of Yemen Saleh Ali al-Sammad killed as a result of a Saudi-led coalition airstrike in April, forced the Houthi leader to appoint a successor.

Under al-Houthi’s decision, his uncle will be tasked with managing most of the movement’s affairs in Sanaa and other provinces once he takes over his position. Al-Houthi’s cousin Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, the head of the Supreme Revolutionary Committee, and brother Abdel Khaliq al-Houthi will also be entrusted with part of the duties.

READ MORE: Saudi-Backed Yemeni Government Blocking Houthi Plane from Reaching Peace Talks

The candidates were reportedly approved by al-Houthi’s advisers at a special consultative meeting convened by the leader several weeks ago.

© REUTERS / Faisal Al Nasser Spain Cancels Sale of Weapons to Saudi Arabia Citing Yemen War Atrocities

By appointing a successor, al-Houthi aims to avoid a power struggle within the movement after his death, the media outlet said, noting however that the leader’s brother and cousin, who have their own ambitions, oppose the decision.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for several years. The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf nations has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.