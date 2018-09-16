Register
    Netanyahu on Strikes Against Syria: Advanced Weapons Won't Make It to Our Foes

    Syrian air defenses responded to an Israeli missile attack on Damascus International Airport on September 15, downing a number of missiles. There have so far been no reports of damages done to the airport or nearby buildings. A source in the Syrian military told SANA that there were no casualties.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, commenting on the recent airstrikes on Damascus airport, that the country is "constantly working" to prevent its enemies from "arming themselves with advanced weaponry." He added that Israel is determined to enforce its "red lines" when necessary.

    The head of the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the airstrike's target was a weapons depot allegedly filled with arms either for Hezbollah or Iranian military forces that which Tel Aviv claims are present in Syria. The Israeli military hasn't commented on the report by the SOHR.

    WATCH: Syrian Air Defense Repels Israeli Air Strike on Damascus

    Earlier, Syrian state news agency SANA reported, citing a source in the military, that country's air defenses had intercepted several Israeli missiles, targeting Damascus International Airport at 9:50 p.m. (6:50 GMT). The source said that there were only material damages from the airstrike and no casualties. The IDF spokesperson declined to comment on the news.

    READ MORE: Damascus Accuses US of Pursuing Israel's Interests in Syria

    SANA last reported Israeli strikes on September 4, when Syrian air defenses intercepted several missiles in the coastal province of Tartus and in central Hama. In May, Tel Aviv attacked dozens of targets in Syria, claiming that it was targeting Iranian forces allegedly present in the Arab Republic. According to Israel, Iranian troops had fired 20 rockets at Israeli positions in the Golan Heights. Tehran denied having military bases in Syria. Both Damascus and Tehran condemned Israel for carrying out the airstrikes.

