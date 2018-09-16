Train Derails in North Egypt Leaving 12 People Injured - Health Ministry

CAIRO (Sputnik) - A train derailed on Sunday in northern Egypt's governorate of Menofia, leaving 12 people injured, Khaled Megahed, a spokesman for the Egyptian Health Ministry, said on Egyptian television.

According to Megahed, the incident occurred in the vicinity of the Shebeen El-Kom railway station.

The spokesman for the Egyptian Health Ministry stressed that 15 ambulances had been sent promptly to the station, and all those injured persons had been taken to hospital.

The reasons of the incident have not been revealed.

READ MORE: Egyptian Authorities Detain Accomplice in Failed Church Attack Case — Reports

© REUTERS / Nadine Awadalla Man Trying to Blow Up US Embassy in Cairo Detained - Reports

In the train, which crossed the settlements of the province, there were more than 500 people.

According to preliminary data, the reason for the derailment of the cars was the technical malfunction of the locomotive wheel pair.

The incident did not affect the movement of trains on this section of the railway.