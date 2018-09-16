Register
02:10 GMT +316 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Khonsari (File)

    Iran FM Warns of Uranium Enrichment Unless EU Props Up National Economy

    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Iranian foreign minister once again called on the European Union to act to compensate Iran for its economic losses at the hands of US sanctions.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned that Tehran could move to increase uranium enrichment if the EU does not take action in regard to Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

    Known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the administration of US President Donald Trump in May ditched the treaty signed by the US, China, Iran, Russia and other EU nations and began to re-impose economic sanctions lifted earlier by the Obama administration.

    "The Europeans and the other signatories must act in order to compensate for the effects of the US sanctions," Zarif told Der Spiegel on Saturday, once again reiterating Iran's position toward the unilateral action by the White House.

    Zarif underscored that Iran does not seek to abandon the deal, but could resort to partial or reduced implementation of the agreement.

    Pardis petrochemical complex facilities in Assalouyeh on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf, Iran, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday his country will continue exporting crude oil despite U.S. efforts to stop it through sanctions
    © AP Photo / Iranian Presidency Office
    ‘Maintaining Financial Payment Channels’: Europe Defies Trump’s Iran Sanctions
    Iran's foreign minister rejected the possibility of direct talks with Trump unless Washington returns to the agreement.

    Tehran Vice President Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, announced Tuesday that his government had notified the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of its plans to build a new facility for producing next-generation centrifuges to enrich uranium, the Washington Post reported.

    Salehi pointed out that in doing so, Tehran would not be in violation of the JCPOA. According to the text of the agreement, Tehran is not prohibited from producing centrifuge parts, but cannot put them into operation until 2025. Should the nuclear deal crumble, Iran will order centrifuges to be assembled, he said.

    At high enough levels of processing, enriched uranium can be used as a component for a nuclear weapon. Tehran, in repeatedly denying that the nation sought to build and stockpile nuclear weapons, has been observed to have scrupulously followed the letter of the 2015 JCPOA agreement.

    The move, however, became a pretext for earlier sanctions against the country by the Trump White House.

    Related:

    Iran Slams French Police for Slow Response to Kurdish Activists' Embassy Attack
    India Reportedly Readying to Terminate Iran Oil Imports Amid US Sanctions Threat
    US Won’t Be Able to Shut Down Iran’s Oil Exports - Tehran OPEC Representative
    Pompeo Blames Iran's Khamenei for Sacrificing Muslims in Exchange for Oil Profit
    ‘Meaningful Message’: Iran Acknowledges Air Strike on Kurdish Rebels in Iraq
    US Warns Iran It Will Respond to Any Attacks on Its Diplomatic Missions in Iraq
    UNSC Holds Meeting on Situation in Idlib, Russia-Iran-Turkey Summit (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    sanctions, uranium enrichment, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), EU, IAEA, Javad Zarif, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vacation Problem Solved! World Tourism Org Names 10 Most Popular Destinations
    Vacation Problem Solved! World Tourism Org Names 10 Most Popular Destinations
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse