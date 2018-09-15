Over 30 Suspected of Iranian Consulate Torching Arrested in Iraqi Basra - MP

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Protests in Iraq’s second largest city, caused by a shortage in water supplies, started during the summer and resumed in September, resulting in several deaths and a curfew being imposed.

The Iraqi law enforcement officers have arrested over 30 people suspected of torching the Iranian consulate in the southern Iraqi city of Basra, Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing Rami Sakini, a member of the Sairun coalition, the country's major party.

According to the lawmaker, the detainees were taken to an "undisclosed location."

Basra was convulsed with violent protests for a week in early September. The protesters, who were calling on the government to address the electricity cuts, the lack of safe drinking water, and the corruption, have torched not only the Iranian consulate , but pro-Iranian political parties' headquarters, and the buildings of the provincial and the city administration as well. They have also blocked the country's major port of Um Qasr.

The protests have reportedly claimed at least 10 lives and left over 100 people injured.