New Ceasefire Breach in Aleppo Leaves 1 Child Dead, 13 People Injured

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One child was killed and another eight children were wounded as a result of shelling of Syria's Aleppo by militants, head of Russia's center for Syrian reconciliation Lt. Gen. Vladimir Savchenko said at a briefing Friday.

"As a result of shelling of the outskirts of the city of Aleppo from a 82-mm mortar, 14 civilians were affected: an 11-year-old child died, 13 people, including eight children, were wounded," Savchenko said.

The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian ceasefire registered 29 truce breaches in the last 24 hours, while Turkey recorded seven violations, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 29 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (16), Hama (3), and Latakia (10). The Turkish side has registered seven cases of ceasefire violation in Idlib (4) and Hama (3) provinces," the ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

Moreover, the center held one humanitarian operation in Syria in the last 24 hours, with the total number of humanitarian actions in the Middle Eastern country reaching 1,932, according to the bulletin.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Russia along with Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the ceasefire regime in Syria.

