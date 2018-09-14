Watchdog Files Suit Against Hamas Head Over War Crimes Against Minors - Reports

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Jerusalem Institute of Justice (JIJ) has filed a lawsuit with the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Hamas political bureau chairman Ismail Haniyeh, accusing him of using about 17,000 children either as militants or human shields, the Arutz Sheva media network reported on Friday.

According to the Arutz Sheva media network, the JIJ accuses Haniyeh of two grave crimes – recruiting children to take part in military operations and terror attacks and also using them as human shields.

Such activities have reportedly affected some 17,000 children since 2016.

The human rights organization also accused the Hamas leader of murders and wide-scale use of torture carried out by the movement’s internal security forces in the Gaza Strip, the media outlet noted.

JIJ Attorney Uri Morad expressed hope for the impartial and fair probe.

"The entire process was very efficient and organized, and we felt like we had the trust of those receiving the request. I believe that this suit, which the Jerusalem Institute for Justice has submitted, will be dealt with fairly and without bias," Morad said, as quoted by Arutz Sheva.

Hamas is accused by Israel of escalating tensions in Gaza, which the movement governs, by sparking violence and provoking Palestinians to penetrate the security border.