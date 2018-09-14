US: Saudi-Led Coalition Vows to Compensate Victims of Airstrikes in Yemen

"They have also pledged to compensate the victims of those strikes that tragically did kill civilians," Nauert told reporters.
Nauert conceded that the actions of the coalition were not perfect, but said efforts to minimize civilian deaths have certainly been made. Washington commends the coalition's announcement on reviewing the rules of engagement and its willingness to listen to concerns brought up by the United States, she added.
READ MORE: Saudi Arabia, UAE Governments Reduce Harm to Civilians in Yemen – Pompeo
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday the United States has certified that the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have made serious steps to ensure that civilians in Yemen are not harmed by their military operations in the country.
All comments
Show new comments (0)