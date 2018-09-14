WATCH Syrian Army Storm Daesh Positions in Dormant Volcanos in Country's South

The Syrian Army is storming extinct volcanos in the Tulul al-Safa area in the wilderness of As-Suwayda governorate. The offensive, conducted across multiple directions simultaneously, is being covered by a Sputnik correspondent embedded with Syrian forces.
Nearly a dozen Daesh* militants, mostly snipers hidden away in the gorges on the approaches to the area's strategic heights, were eliminated on Wednesday, according to the military.
An officer involved in the operation offered Sputnik details about the course of the offensive.
The military cut Daesh off from its supply lines last week after several weeks of intense fighting.
According to the officer, Syrian artillery continues to pound the militants' positions, and is fully equipped to continue its operations. "As a result of yesterday's attack, the army advanced 3.5 km. Fighting continues. The operation will continue until the area is completely freed of the terrorists," he said.
- Syrian Army carrying out offensive in the Tulul al-Safa area in country's south.© Sputnik / Basem Haddad
Last month, the Russian General Staff reported that the Syrian government had successfully restored its control over the southern provinces of Al-Suwayda, Daara and Quneitra. International focus has since shifted from south Syria to Idlib province in the country's north. Idlib is now the last major stronghold for anti-government forces, which is dominated by a motley collection of jihadist militants, including the Nusra Front.
*AKA ISIS/ISIL, a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
**AKA Al-Qaeda in Syria. Also outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
