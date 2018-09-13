Israel Rejects Reported Selling of Its Iron Dome Missile Systems to Saudi Arabia

Israeli security officials have vehemently rejected reports that Saudi Arabia had allegedly purchased Iron Dome missile defense systems from the Jewish state, according to Haaretz.
Their remarks came after the Emirati news website Al-Khaleej Online cited diplomatic sources as saying that the deal, which is estimated at tens of millions of dollars, is due to enter force in December, when Iron Dome batteries will be deployed on Saudi Arabia's southern border with Yemen.
READ MORE: False Alarm: Israel Mistakenly Fires Iron Dome Air Defense Missiles in Gaza
Saudi officials have declined to confirm the sale, which the sources claimed allegedly reflected warmer ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia.
According to Al-Khaleej, the deal, which was ostensibly mediated by the United States, stipulates further plans to clinch an agreement on full-blown military cooperation between Riyadh and the Jewish state.
READ MORE: Iran Blames Saudi Arabia for Paying Billions to US, Israel
With Riyadh rejecting allegations about bolstering its relations with Tel Aviv, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recognized Israel's right to exist earlier this year.
In November 2017, Netanyahu admitted that despite having no diplomatic relations with Riyadh, Tel Aviv had developed "contacts" with Saudi Arabia, which he said "have been kept in general secret."
All comments
Show new comments (0)