Any Military Operation Would be Disastrous for Idlib - Turkish Defense Minister

While the Syrian authorities have managed to regain control over most of the country's territories after several years of fighting against terrorists and opposition groups, the Idlib de-escalation zone remains a stronghold of the insurgents and extremists in Syria.
On August 25, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry said that terrorists were planning to stage a false-flag chemical attack in Idlib in order to pave the way for Western countries' attacks against Syrian government forces.
