Turkey Detains Key Suspect Behind 2013 Reyhanli Bombings - Reports

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization has detained a major suspect behind the deadly 2013 bombings in the Turkish border town of Reyhanli, the Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday.

The 2013 bombings claimed lives of over 50 people, while more than 150 were injured, according to media reports. Ankara put the blame for the attack on Damascus. Syria refuted the claims.

Ankara managed to capture the suspect, 34-year-old Turkish citizen Yusuf Nazik, in the Syrian port city of Latakia. The detainee claims that he was acting on the orders of the Syrian intelligence, local media said.

The suspect has provided the Turkish intelligence service with information about Mihrac Ural, another suspect in the bombings, who is being wanted by the Interpol, according to the media outlet.

In February, the Turkish court reportedly sentenced nine of the 33 suspects to life in prison, while 13 others received sentences from 10 to 15 years.