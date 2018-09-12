Register
    Terrorists Prepare to Use Chemical Weapons Against Children in Syria – MoD

    Middle East
    According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the White Helmets have chosen 22 families with children, as well as orphans kidnapped from refugee camps to participate in their staged filming.

    "Terrorists from a group calling itself Tanzim Ḥurras ad-Din* [The Guardians of Religion Organization] are engaged in the direct preparation of sites for the detonation of containers loaded with poisonous substances during the shooting of a video about 'chemical attacks'," the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation reported.

    As the center reported, the terrorists are preparing to actually use chlorine-based poisoning substances against the participants of the shooting, in order to then blame the government army for the chemical attack.

    According to the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, the terrorists have selected 22 children with parents from Aleppo to participate in the staged attack.

    "22 children with their parents from… Aleppo province were selected by militants for the participation in the staged chemical attack. Another group of orphans, abducted from refugee camps, intended for the shooting of the lethal scenes, is now held in… the Iqab prison, controlled by the Nusra Front terrorists," the center said.

    As the center noted, a number of Middle Eastern and one US broadcaster shot nine scenes of the staged chemical attack.

    "According to the irrefutable information of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, nine scenes of the alleged use of 'chemical weapons' by the Syrian troops against the civilians  were filmed on September 9 in the settlement of Jisr al-Shughur in the province of Idlib by the crews of a number of Middle Eastern channels and the regional branch of the US news television channel," the center said.

    The White Helmets and Nusra Front terrorists have approved videos of two scenes to be transferred to the United Nations and the OPCW and the rest to be distributed in the social networks, the center revealed.

    "Following the filming in the evening of September 11, at a joint meeting of representatives of the White Helmets and the militants of the Nusra Front terrorist group, only two videos out of nine were approved for transfer to the United Nations Nations and the OPCW following the order. The remaining videos due to poor quality are suggested for use in social networks," the center said.

    As the Russian military unveiled, the non-governmental White Helmets group has been preparing for the filming of a staged chemical weapons attack with the participation of children in Syria's Khan Sheikhoun on a daily basis since September 9.

    "The White Helmets activists have been preparing for the filming of a staged 'chemical attack' with the participation of up to 30 civilians, including about a dozen of kids aged between 8 and 12, in the settlement of Khan Sheikhoun… on a daily basis since September 9," the statement said.

    Signs of Staged Chemical Attacks Preparation in One More City in Idlib

    The Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation went on saying that it had registered signs of preparations for other false flag chemical attacks taking place in one more town in Syria's Idlib province.

    "According to the information received by the Reconciliation Center provided by Idlib residents, signs of intensified preparation far staging false flag chemical attacks were recorded in the village of Kafir-Zait. Poisoning substances for provocations were delivered to the settlements of Kafr Nabudah and Qalaat al-Madiq," the statement said.

    *Ḥurras ad-Din, Nusra Front — terrorist groups, banned in Russia

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

