Car Bomb Explosion in Iraq Kills 5 People, 32 More Injured – Reports (PHOTO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least five people were killed and 32 more wounded in a car bomb explosion in northern Iraq, local media reported citing the Iraqi Health Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

According to the Al-Sumaria broadcaster, the blast hit a restaurant north of the city of Tikrit.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported, citing police, that a suicide bomber had detonated a car that had been rigged to explode. The incident took place at a restaurant not far from the Iraqi city of Tikrit.

Irak Tikrit daış bombalı araç saldırısı pic.twitter.com/ZYdiEjHtUi — EY4P (@ey4_p) 12 сентября 2018 г.

سقوط 11 من الضحايا بينهم تسعة جرحى إثر انفجار سيارة مفخخة في مطعم شمال تكريت pic.twitter.com/GAgcuIEJKC — صقر الدعوه (@saqr55544) 12 сентября 2018 г.

No terrorist group has announced that it was behind the deadly attack, however Daesh* is frequently involved in similar attacks.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.