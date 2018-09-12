Car Bomb Explosion in Iraq Kills 5 People, 32 More Injured – Reports (PHOTO)

According to the Al-Sumaria broadcaster, the blast hit a restaurant north of the city of Tikrit.
Earlier in the day, Reuters reported, citing police, that a suicide bomber had detonated a car that had been rigged to explode. The incident took place at a restaurant not far from the Iraqi city of Tikrit.
No terrorist group has announced that it was behind the deadly attack, however Daesh* is frequently involved in similar attacks.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
