Germany Will Not Ignore Use of Chemical Weapons in Syria - Merkel

The statement comes following the announcement of the United States, Britain and France that they have agreed that any use of chemical weapons by the government of Syria would result in a larger-scale punitive strike than those launched in April 2017 and April 2018.

Germany supports the political settlement of the crisis in Syria, but will not ignore the use of chemical weapons in the Middle Eastern country, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

"Our foreign policy principle is to support political efforts. Therefore, of course, we participate in Syria as part of small formats, the Astana format and the UN-led format, but we cannot but pay attention to the fact that chemical weapons are used somewhere, the international convention is violated," Merkel said in her address to the German parliament.

READ MORE: German Officials Speak About Possibility of Joining Syria Strikes

Berlin’s response to any use of chemical weapons in Syria will be within the framework of the country’s legislation and parliamentary obligations, she added.

Earlier this week, German Defense Ministry spokesman Jens Flosdorff announced that he did not want to spread specualtions about the possibility of Germany getting involved in Western strikes targeting the Syrian government.

Earlier reports stated that the German Defense Ministry was considering the possibility of joining the potential US, UK and French strikes on Syria if the countries agree that the government has launched a chemical attack.