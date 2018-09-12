Germany Will Not Ignore Use of Chemical Weapons in Syria - Merkel

Germany supports the political settlement of the crisis in Syria, but will not ignore the use of chemical weapons in the Middle Eastern country, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.
"Our foreign policy principle is to support political efforts. Therefore, of course, we participate in Syria as part of small formats, the Astana format and the UN-led format, but we cannot but pay attention to the fact that chemical weapons are used somewhere, the international convention is violated," Merkel said in her address to the German parliament.
Berlin’s response to any use of chemical weapons in Syria will be within the framework of the country’s legislation and parliamentary obligations, she added.
Earlier reports stated that the German Defense Ministry was considering the possibility of joining the potential US, UK and French strikes on Syria if the countries agree that the government has launched a chemical attack.
