Al Arabiya Says It Has No Bureau in Syria

"Our broadcaster has nobody in Idlib and we do not have an office in Syria. We do not know anything about other television channels," the representative said.
Earlier the day, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation said the filming of a staged provocation with the alleged use of chemical weapons had begun in the Idlib province. A Syrian human rights activist later told Sputnik that dozens of White Helmets arrived from Turkey to Idlib in order to conduct the false flag operation.
He said they had tanks containing an unknown gas with them. The Russian military said that the gas was a chlorine-based toxic substance. The center noted that camera crews of several Middle Eastern broadcasters, as well as of a regional branch of a leading US news channel had arrived in Jisr al-Shughur in the morning.
