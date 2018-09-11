UN Chief: Idlib Must Not Be Transformed Into a 'Bloodbath'

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Tuesday at UN headquarters that an all-out assault on Idlib "would unleash a humanitarian nightmare unlike any seen in the blood-soaked Syrian conflict."

Antonio Guterres also appealed Tuesday to Russia, Iran and Turkey to "spare no effort to find solutions that protect civilians" in Syria's Idlib and said it was "absolutely essential" a full-scale battle was avoided.

In late August, Russia warned that terrorists operating in Idlib were staging a false-flag chemical attack set to provoke Western states' intervention. On Monday, US National Security Adviser John Bolton announced that Washington, London and Paris would give a "strong and united" response in case of chemical weapons' use by the Syrian government.

The presence of terrorist groups in the Idlib de-escalation zone remains a pressing issue, while Damascus has managed to eliminate militants from most of its country's territories following years of armed conflict.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday that UNSC member states should not confuse anti-terrorist operations with armed involvement. The Russian envoy also said the threats by Western countries against Syria’s sovereignty continue and they are no longer linked only to a possible chemical attack.

Turkey, Russia and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire regime in Syria. The leadership of the three countries is constantly engaged in dialogue on the situation in Syria. Most recently, on September 7, a trilateral summit, uniting the presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran, was held in Tehran, during which the three leaders called on the militants operating in Idlib to join the nationwide truce regime.

Meanwhile, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation said earlier in the day that the filming of a staged provocation with the alleged use of chemical weapons had begun in Idlib.

