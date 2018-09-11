UK Promises Harsh Response in Case of Chemical Weapons Use by Damascus

"If the regime in Syria repeats its horrible use of chemical weapons then our response will be strong and united," Hunt said on Twitter.

Earlier the day, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation said the filming of a staged provocation with the alleged use of chemical weapons had begun in the Idlib province. A Syrian human rights activist later told Sputnik that Dozens of White Helmets arrived from Turkey to Idlib in order to conduct the false flag operation. He said they had tanks containing an unknown gas with them. The Russian military said that the gas was a chlorine-based toxic substance.

© AFP 2018 / Omar haj kadour CNN Turk Staff in Syria's Idlib Unaware of Staged Chemical Attack Being Filmed

Prior to that, Russia has warned of the planned false flag operation since late August. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that terrorists of the Tahrir al-Sham group (affiliated with the Jabhat Fatah al-Sham terror organization, banned in Russia) were preparing the false flag chemical attack to provoke foreign intervention in the country.

On Monday, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said that the United States, Britain and France have agreed that any use of chemical weapons by the government of Syria would result in a much stronger response than in previous incidents. The last Western attack on Syria took place after April's chemical incident in Duma, which was blamed on Damascus by Syrian militants and Western governments. Syria called the Duma incident a false flag operation, stressing that it got rid of its chemical weapons stockpile with the oversight of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).