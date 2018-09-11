CNN Turk Staff in Syria's Idlib Unaware of Staged Chemical Attack Being Filmed

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Reporters of the CNN Turk broadcaster working in Syria's Idlib are unaware of any filming of a staged chemical weapons attack going on in the province, a spokesperson of the TV channel's international news office told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Our correspondents are in the city of Idlib, doing their usual work and monitoring ongoing events. We do not know anything about filming involving chemical weapons. If something like this was going on, our staff would certainly inform [our office in] Istanbul," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson was commenting on the statement made by Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation made earlier in the day that the filming of a staged provocation with the alleged use of chemical weapons had begun in Idlib.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in late August that terrorists of the Tahrir al-Sham group (formerly Jabhat Fatah al-Sham terror organization, banned in Russia) were preparing a false-flag attack in Idlib to provoke foreign intervention in the country.

