Iran's Nuclear Chief Vows to Accelerate Atomic Program if JCPOA Collapses

Salehi, who warned earlier this summer that Tehran was increasing its uranium enrichment capabilities, said Tuesday that while the Islamic Republic hopes that the nuclear deal would survive the US withdrawal, Iran's nuclear program would come out stronger than ever if it didn't.
The nuclear chief also warned that the "consequences" would be "harsh" if the country's nuclear scientists, often believed to be targeted by Israeli intelligence, continued to be attacked.
